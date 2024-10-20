Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $502.00 by Analysts at Leerink Partners

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Leerink Partners from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $521.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.17. The company has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $523.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,519.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

