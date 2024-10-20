Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 195,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

