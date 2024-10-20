Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRF opened at $41.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $41.42.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

