Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQGet Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.10. 5,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 20,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.88% of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

