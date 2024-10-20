Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.10. 5,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 20,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF ( NASDAQ:IBBQ Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.88% of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

