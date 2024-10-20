Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co lowered its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter.

PZA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.04. 543,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,218. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

