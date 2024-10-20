IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CRO Rima Alameddine Sells 9,875 Shares

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $115,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 638,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,001.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, October 18th, Rima Alameddine sold 11,375 shares of IonQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $156,065.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Rima Alameddine sold 9,159 shares of IonQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $98,184.48.

On Friday, October 11th, Rima Alameddine sold 716 shares of IonQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $7,675.52.

Shares of IONQ opened at $13.30 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.05.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. IonQ had a negative net margin of 525.13% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in IonQ by 4,824.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new position in IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IonQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

