iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Decreased by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,674,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TLT opened at $93.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

