iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 560,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15.

Get iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0376 per share. This is a boost from iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (GOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US separate trading of registered interest and principal securities (STRIPS), with remaining maturities of at least 25 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.