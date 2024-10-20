iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.8% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 821.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after acquiring an additional 123,283 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,363 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 985,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,483,000 after acquiring an additional 72,631 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 370,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,593,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average of $80.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $85.04.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

