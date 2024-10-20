iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,751,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.40. 165,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,716. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

