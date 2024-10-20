iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after acquiring an additional 479,796 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,062,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,200,000 after acquiring an additional 44,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 66.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,164,000 after acquiring an additional 581,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $51.37 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $51.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

