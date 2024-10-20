iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,614.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,979,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,850 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,756,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 937,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after buying an additional 369,525 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,480,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,841,000.

IQLT stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

