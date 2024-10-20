iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s 7th Largest Position

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.9% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $122.06 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $122.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.