iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $136.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.29. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.26.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.