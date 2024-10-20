iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $229.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.94.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

