iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 425.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,347 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,884.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

