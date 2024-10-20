iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.25 and last traded at $60.14, with a volume of 483211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

