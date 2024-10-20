iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Holdings Raised by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $155.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.97. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

