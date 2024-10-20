Jonathan Burth Sells 400 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Burth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,150. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Burth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vita Coco alerts:

On Monday, September 30th, Jonathan Burth sold 2,244 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $67,342.44.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Vita Coco stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.08 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter worth $18,210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 1,310.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 403,192 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,032,000 after buying an additional 230,991 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 123.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 340,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 188,060 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vita Coco

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.