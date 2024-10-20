JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $520.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $472.00 to $520.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.69.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $528.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $540.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,903,374,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,102.4% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 810,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,780,000 after purchasing an additional 743,402 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7,932.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,959,000 after purchasing an additional 438,754 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 878.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 397,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,608,000 after purchasing an additional 356,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $137,134,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.