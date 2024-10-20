JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) is Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $17,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIRE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 249,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after buying an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.48.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

