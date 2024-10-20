JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Bought by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC owned approximately 1.09% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $15,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 132,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 83,676 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,045,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMUB opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1506 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

