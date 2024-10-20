JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 277,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 53,744 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 240,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 186.1% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 144,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.58 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

