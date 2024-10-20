Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $50.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

BAC opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43. The company has a market cap of $330.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,420,599 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $229,779,191.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 980,061,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,544,809,570.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,420,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $229,779,191.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 980,061,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,544,809,570.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,633,120 shares of company stock worth $5,862,871,640. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $1,322,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Bank of America by 27.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 98,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 20,916 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 19.4% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 54,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

