Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$15.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.52. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.