Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$15.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.52. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 0.04.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
