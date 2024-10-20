Kellanova (NYSE:K) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $4,452,494.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,908,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,501,352.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $4,452,494.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,908,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,501,352.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $9,238,827.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,909,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,238,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,154,298 shares of company stock valued at $88,847,101 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.58.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.39%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

