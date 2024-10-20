Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

KEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.97.

TSE KEL opened at C$6.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.93. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$5.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$109.09 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.5224359 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$183,600.00. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

