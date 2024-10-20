Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Holdings Raised by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $23.55.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.