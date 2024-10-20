Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Price Performance
Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.80.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%.
Institutional Trading of Key Tronic
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Key Tronic
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.