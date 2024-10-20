Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

