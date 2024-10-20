Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$74,953.79. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$44.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$41.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.26. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$31.16 and a 52 week high of C$44.56. The company has a market cap of C$10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. Keyera had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.2166667 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 139.60%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

