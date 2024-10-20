KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $397,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,593,000 after acquiring an additional 19,310 shares during the period. Syntrinsic LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 804,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,467,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 198,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.19. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $110.97.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.