KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,652 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,820,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,431,000 after purchasing an additional 45,966 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $266,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.83. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
