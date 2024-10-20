KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 541 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 27.7% during the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,016,000 after buying an additional 1,466,115 shares during the period. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $171.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.16. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 87,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $14,991,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,252,400.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.