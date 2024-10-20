KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 901 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $119.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.35. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $119.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

