Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $145.41 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.63 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.15 and its 200-day moving average is $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.