Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Cut by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 104.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 103.2% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.14.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $145.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.63 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

