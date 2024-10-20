Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) PT Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinetik from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinetik presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinetik

Kinetik Stock Performance

KNTK stock opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.21. Kinetik has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $50.83.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $359.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.94 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 30.96%. Kinetik’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Kinetik’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 3.8% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SL Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinetik by 5.0% during the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kinetik by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kinetik

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.