Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.80 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 75.28 ($0.98). Kingspan Group shares last traded at GBX 72.80 ($0.95), with a volume of 178,017 shares.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 72.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.44 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.