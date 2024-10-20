KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 15,341 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 407.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,341 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DWAS. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DWAS opened at $95.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $95.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.32.

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

