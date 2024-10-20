KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,077 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 503.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:CALF opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.