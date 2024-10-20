KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 21,670 First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 184.2% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 248,800.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

FTLS opened at $64.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.16.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

