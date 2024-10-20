KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,579 Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,962,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,383,000 after acquiring an additional 347,993 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,415,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,839,000 after purchasing an additional 55,620 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 532,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 478,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 396,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,890,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWL stock opened at $99.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $74.60 and a 1-year high of $100.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.