KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 153,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Gray Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

HDV opened at $119.36 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $119.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

