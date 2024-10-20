KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 41,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 512,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RY stock opened at $126.05 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $126.96. The stock has a market cap of $178.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

