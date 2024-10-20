KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

STLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 price target (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura Securities raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

NYSE STLA opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. Stellantis has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

