KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $959,000 Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,655,000 after purchasing an additional 446,073 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Owens Corning by 74.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,040,000 after purchasing an additional 533,910 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 168.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,772,000 after buying an additional 464,981 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 716,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,506,000 after buying an additional 43,180 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 590,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,665,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,443.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $189.60 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $191.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

