KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 136.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,894,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,478 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,538,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,653,000 after purchasing an additional 63,750 shares during the period. Baymount Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,185,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 913,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 63,380 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC now owns 884,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,458,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $59.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.14. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.61.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

