Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Major Shareholder Sells $81,600.00 in Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $81,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,198,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,211,801.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bernhard Bruscha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Bernhard Bruscha sold 25,000 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $104,250.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Bernhard Bruscha sold 31,630 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $136,641.60.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Bernhard Bruscha sold 8,435 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $33,740.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Bernhard Bruscha sold 23,949 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $96,753.96.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.95. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $152.95 million, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lantronix last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. On average, analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantronix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 131,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 159,671 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Lantronix by 17.6% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Lantronix by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 989,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 227,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 855,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 336,781 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Articles

