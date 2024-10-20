Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $51.55 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,458 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.