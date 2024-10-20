Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Invests $4.09 Million in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,000. Williams Companies makes up approximately 2.1% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.46.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.36. 5,837,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,018,730. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

